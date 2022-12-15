Stanningley Bypass crash: Live updates as incident causes delays and road closure on busy dual carriageway in Leeds
There are major delays on the Stanningley Bypass in Leeds this morning following a crash.
Emergency services are reported to be on the scene with city bus services being diverted away from the area.
The bypass is a key stretch of road for the residents of Pudsey and Farsley.
Stanningley Road closure: Buses diverted as emergency services respond to crash
Police have confirmed that a man in his 60s was treated by ambulance staff at the scene and taken to hospital.
We’ll share further details from West Yorkshire Police as we get them but the AA website shows how traffic is now building in the area due to the closure.
Emergency services are currently responding to an accident on Stanningley Bypass. First Bus is reporting that the road is closed between Swinnow Road and Bradford Road.
The bus operator said its X11 and the X6 are diverting from Cockshott Lane to Bramley. It says its 4, 4F, 16 and 91 services are also experiencing delays as a result.