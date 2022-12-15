News you can trust since 1890
Stanningley Bypass crash: Live updates as incident causes delays and road closure on busy dual carriageway in Leeds

There are major delays on the Stanningley Bypass in Leeds this morning following a crash.

By Alex Grant
2 hours ago
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 12:12pm

Emergency services are reported to be on the scene with city bus services being diverted away from the area.

The bypass is a key stretch of road for the residents of Pudsey and Farsley.

Scroll down for live updates on this breaking incident.

The bypass is a key stretch of road for the residents of Pudsey and Farsley. Picture: Google

Stanningley Road closure: Buses diverted as emergency services respond to crash

The driver’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening

Road re-opens

The route has now re-opened to traffic although delays are expected to remain.

Driver taken to hospital

Police have confirmed that a man in his 60s was treated by ambulance staff at the scene and taken to hospital.

How the roads are looking near the crash site

We’ll share further details from West Yorkshire Police as we get them but the AA website shows how traffic is now building in the area due to the closure.

Bus diversion in place due to road closure

Emergency services are currently responding to an accident on Stanningley Bypass. First Bus is reporting that the road is closed between Swinnow Road and Bradford Road.

The bus operator said its X11 and the X6 are diverting from Cockshott Lane to Bramley. It says its 4, 4F, 16 and 91 services are also experiencing delays as a result.

