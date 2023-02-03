Due to emergency works by Northern Gas Networks, Stainbeck Lane between Harrogate Road and Scott Hall Road will be closed. from Saturday (February 4) to Monday (February 6).

It will be closed for the full 24 hours of the affected dates and is expected to reopen on Tuesday (February 7).

The Northern Gas website explains: “Unfortunately, not all our work can be planned weeks in advance. We sometimes need to carry out emergency repairs to tackle leaks and other problems which could affect supplies if we don’t take action.”

Stainbeck Lane between Harrogate Road and Scott Hall Road will be closed. Picture: Google/PA

The following diversions will be in place along the affected route.

Cardinal Heenan CH25 and CH28 AM and PM trips: will divert via Potternewton Lane between Scott Hall Road and Harrogate Road.