News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Stainbeck Lane closed: Bus diversions in place as key North Leeds route forced into emergency closure for Northern Gas works

Bus diversions have been put in place after a key North Leeds route was forced into an emergency closure.

By Alex Grant
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Due to emergency works by Northern Gas Networks, Stainbeck Lane between Harrogate Road and Scott Hall Road will be closed. from Saturday (February 4) to Monday (February 6).

It will be closed for the full 24 hours of the affected dates and is expected to reopen on Tuesday (February 7).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Northern Gas website explains: “Unfortunately, not all our work can be planned weeks in advance. We sometimes need to carry out emergency repairs to tackle leaks and other problems which could affect supplies if we don’t take action.”

Stainbeck Lane between Harrogate Road and Scott Hall Road will be closed. Picture: Google/PA

The following diversions will be in place along the affected route.

Cardinal Heenan CH25 and CH28 AM and PM trips: will divert via Potternewton Lane between Scott Hall Road and Harrogate Road.

Boston Spa BS1: to be confirmed by the operator, but also likely to be via Potternewton Lane.

North LeedsHarrogate Road