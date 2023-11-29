Leeds council has issued a statement after the closure of a key city route was extended.

St James Street and Crossley Street in Wetherby are to remain closed for a further week after Yorkshire Water discovered further damage to the sewer system and pipes.

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “We can confirm that a request has been received from Yorkshire Water to extend their closure of St James Street because of the extent of damage to a sewer.

“The extension has been granted, with the repair work scheduled to be complete and the road reopened to traffic by the end of this Friday, December 1. We thank residents for their continued patience and understanding.”

St James Street and Crossley Street in Wetherby are to remain closed for a further week. Picture: Google

Councillor Alan Lamb of the Wetherby ward had earlier confirmed the news via his Facebook account, promising to keep residents informed of any further developments.