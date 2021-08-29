The West Yorkshire Camera Safety Partnership publishes the location of every mobile speed camera around the county every week. This is the list for Sunday August 29 and onward. Photos are for illustrative purposes and do not represent specific locations. Please drive safely.
1. A61 Wakefield Road, Rothwell - 30mph
A61 Wakefield Road, Rothwell - between Middleton Lane and Leadwell Lane
2. A65 Otley Road, Guiseley - 30mph
65 Otley Road, Guiseley - between A6038 Bradford Road and B6153 Park Road
3. Broad Lane, Bramley - 30mph
Broad Lane, Bramley - between Whitecote Hill and Waterloo Lane
4. Otley Old Road - 30mph
Otley Old Road (Statics on Site) - between Holtdale Approach and Spen Lane.
