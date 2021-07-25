Speed cameras Leeds: The full list of every 30mph, 40mph and 50mph mobile camera location this week
Police and Leeds City Council have released a list of every mobile speed camera location in the city.
Sunday, 25th July 2021, 4:45 am
The West Yorkshire Camera Safety Partnership publishes the location of every mobile speed camera around the county every week. This is the list for Sunday July 25 and onward. Photos are for illustrative purposes and do not represent specific locations. Please drive safely.
All images: Google
