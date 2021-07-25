A police officer holding a mobile speed gun

Speed cameras Leeds: The full list of every 30mph, 40mph and 50mph mobile camera location this week

Police and Leeds City Council have released a list of every mobile speed camera location in the city.

By Abbey Maclure
Sunday, 25th July 2021, 4:45 am

The West Yorkshire Camera Safety Partnership publishes the location of every mobile speed camera around the county every week. This is the list for Sunday July 25 and onward. Photos are for illustrative purposes and do not represent specific locations. Please drive safely.

1. A61 Wakefield Road, Rothwell - 30mph

A61 Wakefield Road, Rothwell - between Middleton Lane and Leadwell Lane

2. A65 Otley Road, Guiseley - 30mph

65 Otley Road, Guiseley - between A6038 Bradford Road and B6153 Park Road

3. Broad Lane, Bramley - 30mph

Broad Lane, Bramley - between Whitecote Hill and Waterloo Lane

4. Otley Old Road - 30mph

Otley Old Road (Statics on Site) - between Holtdale Approach and Spen Lane.

