Snake on a train sparks panic after being discovered on Shipley to Leeds Northern service

A photo of the snake – believed to be a harmless corn snake – was shared on Twitter as passengers were left in disbelief, Sophie Johnstone tweeted : “OH LORD there is an actual SNAKE on this train. Chaotic scenes on the Shipley to Leeds train . Snake moves. Carriage moves.”

Hundreds responded to the tweet with one user suggesting “I would lock myself in the toilet” while another indicated they would be attempting to “escape through a train window.” Others saw the funny side of the strange incident with one user commenting “Looks like he’s getting off at the next stop” with another adding “he’s waiting so patiently for the doors to open.”