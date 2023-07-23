Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host

Snake on a train sparks panic after being discovered on Shipley to Leeds Northern service

A snake spotted on a Northern train between Shipley and Leeds has sparked panic.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 11:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jul 2023, 11:34 BST

A photo of the snake – believed to be a harmless corn snake – was shared on Twitter as passengers were left in disbelief, Sophie Johnstone tweeted: “OH LORD there is an actual SNAKE on this train. Chaotic scenes on the Shipley to Leeds train. Snake moves. Carriage moves.”

Hundreds responded to the tweet with one user suggesting “I would lock myself in the toilet” while another indicated they would be attempting to “escape through a train window.” Others saw the funny side of the strange incident with one user commenting “Looks like he’s getting off at the next stop” with another adding “he’s waiting so patiently for the doors to open.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One user even joked: “Has it got a ticket?” It has since been confirmed that the snake is now safely in the care of the Leeds RSPCA.

Related topics:Leeds