Northern Gas Networks (NGN) will start work in Shaw Lane from Monday February 20, with four-way traffic signals in operation at the junction of Shaw Lane, Otley Road and Burton Crescent. The junction measures will be in place for around two weeks and the traffic signals will be monitored throughout the day.

Site manager Ben Danby said: “We have worked closely with Leeds City Council to plan these essential works. However, some disruption is expected, so we’d like to apologise for any inconvenience customers may encounter and thank everyone for their support as we work to complete this project as safely and quickly as possible.”

The 20-week project will replace ageing metal gas pipes with durable plastic one to ensure reliable and safe gas supply.

Northern Gas Networks has apologised for the disruption that will be caused when its teams start work in Shaw Lane, Headingley. Picture: Google