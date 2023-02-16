Shaw Lane Headingley roadworks: When gas mains work begins and how long traffic lights will be in place
Drivers are being warned to plan ahead as gas mains repairs take place in north Leeds.
Northern Gas Networks (NGN) will start work in Shaw Lane from Monday February 20, with four-way traffic signals in operation at the junction of Shaw Lane, Otley Road and Burton Crescent. The junction measures will be in place for around two weeks and the traffic signals will be monitored throughout the day.
Site manager Ben Danby said: “We have worked closely with Leeds City Council to plan these essential works. However, some disruption is expected, so we’d like to apologise for any inconvenience customers may encounter and thank everyone for their support as we work to complete this project as safely and quickly as possible.”
The 20-week project will replace ageing metal gas pipes with durable plastic one to ensure reliable and safe gas supply.
Anyone that smells gas or suspects a carbon monoxide leak should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999.