Shadwell Lane Moortown crash: Woman taken to hospital after car flips on its side in Leeds
Police were called to Shadwell Lane, Moortown, at about 12.20pm today (Monday, June 19). Two cars had crashed and one of the vehicles was on its side.
Police, firefighters and paramedics were sent out to the scene. A woman from one of the cars was taken to hospital as a precaution. The road was blocked for a time while both vehicles were recovered, but has since reopened.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 12.18pm today (Monday), police received a report of a two-car collision in Shadwell Lane, Moortown, where one of the vehicles was on its side.
“Emergency services attended and a woman from one of the cars was taken to hospital as a precaution. Both vehicles were recovered.”