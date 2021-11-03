Severe delays in Leeds city centre after 'multi-vehicle' crash causes traffic chaos

The AA has reported heavy traffic building on the Inner Ring Road Westbound in Leeds city centre with an average speed of just 5mph due to the crash.

Buses have also been delayed.

First West Yorkshire tweeted: "Multi-vehicle collision on the A58(M) Wellington Road approach to the Armley Gyratory, Services X6 is using Burley Road towards Bradford, 72 and X11 will experience delays."

Traffic chaos in Leeds city centre PIC: AA

The AA reported: "Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on Inner Ring Road Westbound between A58 Clay Pit Lane and A58 Wellington Road. Average speed five mph."

More to follow.

