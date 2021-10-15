Severe delays as M606 closed and air ambulance called after serious crash
Delays are expected after a crash on the M606 in West Yorkshire.
Friday, 15th October 2021, 11:59 am
Updated
Friday, 15th October 2021, 12:00 pm
The motorway is closed between Junction 2 Euroway and Junction 3 Staithgate due to the collision.
HIghways England confirmed that the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and police are at the scene.
A diversion is in place via Staithgate Lane.
West Yorkshire Police's Road Policing Unit said: "North closed from Junction 2 Euroway. Traffic being diverted off at Junction 2.
"Severe congestion".