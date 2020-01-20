Serious crash on M1 in Yorkshire closes carriageway to ALL traffic

The road has been closed between Junction 36 at Tankersley and Junction 35A at Stocksbridge since 5.40am, as South Yorkshire Police were rushed to the scene.

There is a diversion in place for all traffic, via the A61 and A616.

Traffic stuck between Junction 36 and the scene of the crash is now starting to be turned around by highways officers, but major queues are building as this takes place.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash on the M1 (Photo: SYP)

At 6.30am, Highways England reported: "Our Traffic Officers now have the M1 closed southbound J36 to J35a.

"We are starting to turn those stuck after J36 but before the incident.

"Please remain with your vehicle and await instructions. There is roughly 1km of vehicles to turn round."