Section of M62 closed due to cows on carriageway

West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit said the westbound carriageway was closed between Junctions 26 and 25 at around 4am to allow for the cows to be removed.

Highways Yorkshire worked with a local farmer to secure the cattle.

The motorway was then reopened, it was confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cows on the M62 PIC: WYP RPU

In a tweet, the WYPRPU said: "The M62 west between junctions 26 and 25 has been closed tonight to allow the safe removal of several cows that managed to enter the network.

"@HighwaysYORKS are working with the local farmer to secure the cattle and open the motorway."