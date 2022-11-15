Plans would see improved, sustainable transport connections along Whitehouse Lane and Scotland Lane. These proposals would support better connections for public transport and active travel between the proposed parkway rail station, the proposed North West Leeds Employment Hub, Leeds Bradford Airport, and surrounding communities.

These proposals form the first phase of a connectivity package which replaces the A65-A658 Link Route proposals, which were discontinued after consultation feedback demonstrated no clear support for any of the three options and following the council’s declaration of a Climate Emergency.

By improving sustainable and active travel connections in the area, the council aims to unlock investment and inclusive growth opportunities and encourage more people to walk, cycle and use public transport.

An illustration of what the sustainable transport connection could look like on Scotland Lane.

Councillor Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council’s executive portfolio holder for infrastructure and climate, said:

“These proposals provide an alternative approach to improving transport connections in the area by helping people to choose sustainable and active methods of travel, while at the same time mitigating future demand on the local network as a result of proposed development including the North West Leeds Employment Hub which will create jobs, investment and opportunities.

“These new proposals demonstrate that we have listened to feedback from the previous consultation into the link route, which is reinforced with our Climate Emergency declaration and commitment to becoming a carbon neutral city by 2030.

“Our revised proposals reflect much of this feedback, and it is important that we gather the views of the local community and businesses on this new scheme before developing it further.”

The current proposals include a new high quality active travel link along the full length of Whitehouse Lane and a new priority roundabout on Whitehouse Lane for the access road.