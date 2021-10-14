As the airline industry, hit hard by the pandemic, continues its recovery towards pre-Covid levels, Ryanair continues to lead the way in increasing traffic and tourism across Europe.

Speaking on the new route Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness, said: “As Europe’s number one airline, Ryanair remains committed to re-building Europe’s aviation and tourism industry by restoring connectivity and growing its network of passengers to over 225 million by 2026.

Ryanair have unveiled the new route in hopes of encouraging hesitant passengers back onboard as the airline industry seeks to return to pre-pandemic levels. Picture: Steve Parsons.

“As Ryanair takes delivery of 55 additional Boeing 737-8200 ‘Gamechanger’ aircraft this winter, we are delighted to add this new route from Leeds Bradford to Poznan.”

Operating twice weekly, the route will allow holiday makers desperate for a long overdue family getaway to jet off to the Polish city of Poznan for affordable prices.

Poznan, the largest city in West Poland, is one of the countries oldest and most historic cities having been established in the 10th century. The city remains a centre of Polish trade, culture and tourism, with Poznan's 'Old Town' being listed as a National Historic Monument of Poland since 2008.

Having become a key piece of the Polish economy during the 16th century amidst an influx of German, Dutch and Scottish settlers, Poznan's most recognisable symbol remains its medieval town hall, restructured between 1550 and 1560 by Giovanni Batista di Quadro.

Another key tourist attraction within the city is the Parish Church of St. Stanislaus, with 16 columns of marble, 12 statues of apostles, the high altar by Francesco Ferrari and massive organs with 6-metre-long pipes, the structure one of the most outstanding examples of Baroque style in Poland.

Running until March 2022 seats onboard will be available at just £19.99 but must be booked by midnight this Saturday (October 16).