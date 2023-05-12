More than 12,000 runners will take to Leeds’s streets this Sunday (May 14) for the event, being held in honour of rugby league legend and motor neurone disease campaigner Rob Burrow.

The marathon is being staged by Leeds City Council and the not-for-profit sporting events company Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, with the organising team working hard over recent months to ensure local residents are aware of the various traffic and travel arrangements that will be in place across the day.

The marathon will begin at 9am, before a further 3,000 people are set to run the half marathon, which will begin an hour later.

The marathon is being held in honour of rugby league legend and motor neurone disease campaigner Rob Burrow. Picture: Simon Dewhurst

What route will the race take?

Starting and ending at Headingley Stadium, the marathon will follow a route around the north west of Leeds and areas such as Woodhouse Moor, West Park, Adel, Bramhope, Lawnswood, Pool in Wharfedale and Otley.

What roads will be closed?

A6120 - 8.50am to 4.20pm. A658 Harrogate Road - 9am to 1.45pm. A659 Boroughgate - 9am to 2.30pm. A660 Leeds Road - 8.30am to 4.20pm. Arthington Lane - 9am to 1.45pm. B1657 Shaw Lane - 7.30am to 4.45pm. Bainbridge Road - 7.30am to 11.30am. Black Hill Lane - 8.45am to 12.30pm. Bondgate - 7.30am to 5pm.

Starting and ending at Headingley Stadium, the marathon will follow a route around the north west of Leeds. Picture: James Hardisty

Cardigan Road - 7.30am to 5pm. Charles Street - 9am to 2.30pm. Cavendish Road - 7.30am to 11.15am. Church Lane - 8.45am to 1.30pm. Clarendon Road - 7.30am to 11am. Creskeld Lane - 8.45am to 1.30pm. Cross Green - 9am to 2.30pm. East Chevin Road - 9am to 2.30pm. Gay Lane - 9am to 2.30pm.

Headingley Lane - 7.30am to 11.30am. Hilary Place - 7.30am to 11.15am. Hyde Park Road - 7.30am to 11am. Kings Road - 8.45am to 12.30pm. Kirkstall Lane - 6.30am to 4.45pm. Leeds Road - 9am to 3.15pm. Moorland Road - 7.30am to 11am. Nelson Street - 9am to 2.30pm. Newport - 4am to 10.30am.

Otley Road - 7.30 to 4.45pm. Otley Old Road - 8.30am to 4.20pm. Spen Road - 8.30am to 4.45pm. St Annes Road - 7.30am to 4.45pm. St Chad's Drive - 8am to 4.45pm. St Michael's Lane - 4am to 6.30pm. Walkergate - 9am to 4.30pm. Woodhouse Lane - 7.30am to 11.15am.

What buses will be diverted?

1 First Leeds: Service suspended Leeds – Lawnswood. Towards Beeston – Services stating from City Square G on Park Row then a normal route to Beeston via Neville Street. Stops Missed: All between Lawnswood – Park Row.

6 First Leeds: Towards Holt Park – From the bus station on to the Headrow then via Westgate, Park Lane, Burley Road, Kirkstall Hill, Morris Lane, Spen Lane, crossing Ring Road continuing on to Spen Lane to resume normal route from Otley Old Road. Stops Missed: All between Holt Park & Leeds.

Towards Leeds – A normal route to Otley Old Road then via Spen Lane, Morris Lane, Kirkstall Hill, Burley Road, Park Lane, Westgate resuming route at Headrow into the Bus Station. Stops Missed: All between Holt Park & Leeds

8 First Leeds: Service suspended Leeds – Holt Park.

19 19A First Leeds: Towards Garforth – A normal route to Queenswood Drive then via Kirkstall Lane, Kirkstall Hill, Burley Road resuming a normal route from Burley Road at Cardigan Road Junction. Stops Missed: All Stops between Kirkstall Lane and Burnley Road.

Towards Ireland Wood/Tinshill – A normal route to Burley Road then Continuing on Burley Road until Kirkstall Hill, Kirkstall Lane to Queenswood Drive to resuming a route. Stops Missed: All Stops between Kirkstall Lane and Burnley Road.

27 First Leeds: Towards Guiseley – Starting from Leeds Bus Station then via Westgate, Park Lane, Burley Road, Kirkstall Hill, Morris Lane, Spen Lane to Butcher Hill to resuming a route. Stops Missed: All stops between Leeds and Butcher Hill.

Towards Leeds – A normal route to Butcher Hill the via Spen Lane, Morris Lane, Kirkstall Hill, Burley Road, Park Lane, Westgate resuming route at Headrow into Leeds Bus Station. Stops Missed: All stops between Leeds and Butcher Hill.

28 First Leeds: Towards Adel – A normal route to Woodhouse Lane then via Clay Pit Lane, Scott Hall Road, King Lane, A6120 Ring Road, Weetwood Lane to Adel. Stops missed: All stops between Leeds & Weetwood.

Towards Leeds – A normal route to Weetwood Lane, A6120 Ring Road, King Lane, Scott Hall Road, Clay Pit Lane, Woodhouse Lane. Stops missed: All stops between Weetwood & Leeds.

56 First Leeds: Towards Moor Grange – A normal route to the Headrow then via Westgate, Park Lane, Burley Road, Kirkstall Hill, Kirkstall Lane to resume normal route at Queenswood Drive. Stops Missed: All stops between Leeds & Queenswood Drive.

Towards Whinmoor – A normal route to Queenswood Drive then via Kirkstall Lane, Kirkstall Hill, Burley Road, Park Lane, Westgate resuming route at Headrow. Stops Missed: All stops between Queenswood Drive & Leeds.

91 First Leeds: Service suspended between Pudsey – Holton Moor.

A2 Flyer: Service suspended between Harrogate – Otley 9.55am and 2.55pm. From Leeds Bradford Airport to Bradford only at: 1032, 1132, 1232, 1332 & 1432. Towards Harrogate – Journeys that cannot cross at Pool Bank will terminate at the Airport.

A3 Flyer: Towards Otley/Leeds Bradford Airport – Journeys between Bradford and Otley that cannot cross at Pool Bank will terminate at the Airport.

874 York Pullman: Wetherby towards Buckden via Leeds – A normal route to Leeds then via Wellington Street, Kirkstall Road, Along the A65 Abbey Road, New Road Side, Rawdon Road, New Road, A65 Leeds Road, Bradford Road, Piper Lane, Westgate, Kirkgate, Bondgate, Crossgate into Otley Bus Station the resuming a normal route to Buckden. Stops Missed: All stop between Leeds and Otley.

Buckden via Leeds towards Wetherby – A normal route to Otley Bus Station then via Crossgate, Bondgate, Kirkgate, Westgate, Piper Lane, Bradford Road, Leeds Road, New Road, Rawdon Road, New Road Side, Abbey Road, Kirkstall Road, Wellington Street then to Leeds Bus Station. Stops Missed: All stop between Otley & Leeds.

876 East Yorkshire Motor Services: York towards Grassington via Leeds – A normal route to Leeds then via Wellington Street, Kirkstall Road, Along the A65 Abbey Road, New Road Side, Rawdon Road, New Road, A65 Leeds Road, Bradford Road Piper Lane, Westgate, Kirkgate, Bondgate, Crossgate into Otley Bus Station the resuming a normal route to Grassington. Stops Missed: All stop between Leeds and Otley.

Grassington towards York via Leeds – A normal route to Otley Bus Station then via Crossgate, Bondgate, Kirkgate, Westgate, Piper Lane, Bradford Road, Leeds Road, New Road, Rawdon Road, New Road Side, Abbey Road, Kirkstall Road, Wellington Street then to Leeds Bus Station. Stops Missed: All stop between Otley and Leeds