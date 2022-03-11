The parade will be the first large-scale event held to celebrate St Patrick's Day in two years.

Live music will be performed from 10am in the square. as well as dancing to celibrate Irish cultural heritage.

The walking route will get underway on Millennium Square, with the floats situated on the lower part of Great George Street.

There will be a St Patrick's Day parade in Leeds city centre on Sunday (March 13). Pictured: A young boy enjoys the parade in 2019.

Once all the walkers and pipe bands have entered onto Great George Street the floats will then follow.

It will begin at 11.00am. The day's events are set to conclude by 4pm.

The following streets will be closed for the duration of the event:

Cookridge Street

Great George Street

Albion Street

The Headrow

Park Lane

Boar Lane

Duncan Street

New Market Street

Vicar Lane

Eastgate

These bus services will be diverted, according to First Bus.

The bus provider said diversions will be in place from 7.30am to 12.30pm.

Service 1

Towards Headingley - via Bishopgate Street (Stop D), Wellington Street, King Street, East Parade, Calverley Street, Portland Way and Woodhouse Lane to normal route.

Towards Beeston - via Woodhouse Lane, Merrion Street, New Briggate, Vicar Lane (Stop N), Lady Lane, St.Peters Street, York Street, Duke Street, Black Bull Street, Hunslet Road, and Meadow Lane to normal route.

Services 2 / 3 / 3A / 12 / 13 / 13A

Towards Sheepscar - via Great Wilson Street / Hunslet Road, Crown Point Road, Duke Street, Regent St. Event Stop Outside Job Centre, Skinner Lane and North Street to normal route.

Towards Middleton/White Rose - via Vicar Lane, Lady Lane, St. Peters Street, Duke Street, Black Bull Street and Hunslet Road / Meadow Lane to normal route.

Service 4 / 4F / 16 / 16A

Towards Seacroft – Normal route to Wellington Road then via Inner Ring Rd, New York Rd, Eastgate, St Peters St, Duke St and Marsh Ln.

From Seacroft – Normal route to York St then via Kirkgate High Court, The Calls, Swinegate, Bishopgate St and Wellington St.

Service 5A

Via normal route to York Street, Duke Street, Kirkgate, Cross York Street and York Street Stop B.

Services 6 / 8 / 27 / 28 / 29 / X84

Towards Headingley - St.Peters Street, Regent Street, Skinner Lane, North Street, Clay Pit Lane, and Woodhouse Lane.

Towards Leeds Bus Station - Woodhouse Lane, Merrion Street, New Briggate, Vicar Lane Stop N, Lady Lane and St.Peters Street to Leeds City Bus Station

Services 7 / 7A / 7S

Towards Leeds – Terminate at Stop M

Towards Scott Hall – Temporary Stop (Outside Job Centre) then Regent Street, Skinner Lane and North Street to normal route

Services 11A / 40 / 64

Normal route to York St then via Kirkgate, Cross York St and York St (Stop Cultural C).

Service 14

From Pudsey - normal route to Wellington Rd then via Inner Ring Rd, New York Rd, Eastgate, St Peters St and Duke St.

Towards Pudsey – normal route to East St then via Kirkgate High Court, The Calls, Swinegate, Bishopgate St and Wellington St.

Service 15

Via normal route to Kirkstall Rd then via Wellington St, King St (use stop Wellington J), Park Place, Queen St, Wellington St and then as normal route.

Services 19 / 19A

From Moor Grange - normal route to Park Lane then via Inner Ring Rd, New York Rd, Eastgate, St Peters St, Duke St and Marsh Lane.

Towards Moor Grange - Moor Grange normal route to York St then via Kirkgate High Court, The Calls, Swinegate, Bishopgate St, Quebec St, East Parade and Headrow.

Services 33 / 34

Towards Guiseley - St Peters Street, Duke Street, Kirkgate, High Court, The Calls, Call Lane, Swinegate, Bishopgate Street, City Square and Wellington Street.

Towards Leeds - Kirkstall Road, West Street, Inner Ring Road, New York Road and Regent Street to Leeds City Bus Station

Service 42

From Old Farnley - normal route to Wellington St then via West St, Inner Ring Rdm New York Rd, Regent St and then as normal route.

From Gipton - normal route to Regent St then via Regent St, St Peters St, Duke St, Kirkgate, High Court, The Calls, Swinegate, Bishopgate St, Wellington St and then as normal route.

Services 49 / 50 / 50A

From Kirkstall - normal route to Park Lane then via Inner Ring Rd, New York Rd, Eastgate, St Peters St, Duke St and Marsh Ln.

Towards Kirkstall - normal route to York St then via Kirkgate High Court, The Calls, Swinegate, Bishopgate St, Quebec St, East Parade and Headrow.

Services 51 / 52

Towards Morley - normal route to Vicar Lane then via Lady Lane, St Peters St, Duke St, Crown Point Rd, Blackbull St, Hunslet Lane (Use Crown Point F) and Meadow Lane.

From Morely - normal route Great Wilson St then via Great Wilson St, Hunslet Lane, Crown Point Rd, Duke St, St Peters St, Eastgate, Regent St, Sheepscar St South, Meanwood Road and then as normal route.

Services 55 / 55C

Via normal route to King St (use stop Wellington J) then via Park Place, Queen St, Northern St, Whitehall Road and then as normal route.

Service 56

Towards Whinmoor – normal route to Woodhouse Ln then via Merrion St, Vicar Lane (Use Stop Victoria M), Lady Lane, St Peters St, Duke St and Marsh Lane.

From Whinmoor normal route to St Peters St then via Eastgate, Regent St, Sheepscar St South, Clay Pit Lane, Woodhouse Ln and then as normal route.

Service 74

Divert via Crown Point Road, Kirkgate, Leeds Minster High Court, The Calls, Call Lane, Swinegate, Neville Street and then as normal route.

Service 75

Towards Leeds - Whitehall Road, Thirsk Row and King Street Stop J.

Towards Middleton – King Street, Park Place, Queen Street, Northern Street and Whitehall Road.

Service X99

Towards Leeds – Will terminate at Vicar Lane Stop M.

Towards Wetherby – Regent Street Temporary Stop (Outside Job Centre).

Service PR3

via Meadow lane, Bridge End, Swinegate and Neville Street Stop F.