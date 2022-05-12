Leeds Travel and First Bus confirmed the news on social media.

A number of bus services are being diverted away from the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of bus services are being diverted away from the area. Picture: Google.

"A6120 Broadway - Due to a Police Incident on the eastbound carriageway near to the A65 roundabout our 9 service is currently terminating and commencing from Rodley Lane until further notice." First Bus, tweeted.

Leeds traffic confirmed the news tweeting:

"Road closure due to RTC on the A6120 Ring Road between Rodley (A657) and Horsforth (A65)."

The delay is also expected to impact bus services for Benton Park School, St. Mary's Menston Catholic Voluntary Academy and Abbey Grange Church of England Academy.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed their attendance at what is being described as a serious incident.

"Police are currently in attendance at a serious road traffic collision in Broadway, Horsforth." a statement read.