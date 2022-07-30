Revolutionary new app puts Leeds learner drivers in the fast lane amid Covid driving lesson backlog

Developed by two alumni of Leeds Beckett University, the Learnr app is bringing about a significant change in how driving lessons are booked, simplifying the process and helping learners to avoid lengthy waits to get on the road.

It comes at a time when learners all over the UK are struggling to find driving instructors, with some driving schools closing their waiting lists due to huge backlogs following the pandemic.

It comes at a time when learners all over the UK are struggling to find driving instructors. Picture: Adobe Stock.

Marcus Worsley and Mickey Seymour, co-founders of Learnr Technology Limited, believe that their app can help tackle this.

Instead of having to wait weeks or months, learners in Leeds are now able to find qualified instructors in a matter of minutes.

“Having lived and studied here, we knew that Leeds would be the perfect place to launch Learnr. The response has been fantastic and it has been great to hear the positive experiences learners are having using it,” said,

Marcus Worsley, co-founder of Learnr Technology.

Marcus Worsley and Mickey Seymour, co-founders of Learnr Technology Limited. Picture: Learnr Technology Limited.

“It’s putting learners in the driving seat and helping them to make more informed choices. Instead of being stuck on a long waiting list, you can book a driving lesson with a qualified instructor in a couple of minutes and be out on the road the very next day.”

Learners across the country are currently struggling to find teachers and sit driving tests due to a chronic backlog of pupils created by the pandemic.

Many looking to book their tests are being forced to overpay after Covid-19 disrupted lessons for over half a million pupils nationwide.

Driving instructor Alan Cockerham, who runs Mad About Driving based in Guiseley, is one of 40 instructors offering lessons in Leeds on the app.

“The Learnr app has optimised my diary scheduling, resulting in a more efficient workload and higher profits. I no longer need to spend hours each day on the phone returning enquiries, now pupils simply book with me directly through the app,” he said.

“Pupils find the Learnr app easy to use and it allows them to book into my diary directly which reduces the amount of time I have to spend in the evening dealing with queries raised whilst I have been at work.”

The app has been developed in partnership with independent instructors. Helping them to digitise their offer and, in turn, provide an easy way for learners to find lesson slots which may otherwise have gone unfilled.

On the app, learners can view information about prospective instructors and their cars, compare reviews and prices and book lessons. Users can book as many lessons as they like, and pay via the app.

“The Learnr approach takes the hassle out of booking lessons and, in the longer term, we believe it can revolutionise the industry and people’s experience of learning to drive.” fellow co-founder, Mickey Seymour, added.