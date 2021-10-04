Resurfacing work starts today on roads around Leeds Corn Exchange

Connecting Leeds say once the scheme is complete in early spring 2022, the area will benefit from wider pavements, more space for outdoor seating, improved bus facilities, and bus, cycle, and pedestrian priority measures.

To resurface the road, 50mm of existing road surface will be removed, the gutter covers and manhole lids will be re-set and the white lines and other road markings will be repainted.

While works are ongoing the roads will be closed from 8pm on each shift and will re-open at 5am each morning. The pavements will still be open and businesses in the area will be open as usual.

The schedule of work is as follows:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lower Briggate: Monday, October 4, to Thursday, October 7.

Boar Lane: Wednesday, October 6, to Friday, October 8.

Meadow Lane: Sunday, October 10 to Thursday, October 14.

Duncan Street and Boar Lane: Sunday, October 17 to Thursday, October 21.

New Market Street and Vicar Lane: Sunday, October 24 to Thursday, October 28.

Kirkgate: Sunday, October 31, to Thursday, November 4.

York Street: Sunday, November 7 to Thursday, November 11

Swinegate Junction: Sunday, November 14, to Wednesday, November 17.

Connecting Leeds say once the scheme is complete in early spring 2022, the area will benefit from wider pavements, more space for outdoor seating, improved bus facilities, and bus, cycle, and pedestrian priority measures.

There is also significant progress being made on the Corn Exchange public realm scheme. The work, which is running alongside the highways work, will see the creation of a new welcoming public space outside the Corn Exchange building with more space for outdoor seating and alfresco dining and more greenery and street furniture.

While resurfacing work is ongoing, Leeds City Council is urging people to plan journeys in advance to avoid disruption by visiting the WYMetro website.

Coun Helen Hayden, executive member for infrastructure and climate said: “I’m delighted to see this scheme reach its next phase and another step towards completion - giving our fantastic Corn Exchange building the surroundings it deserves.

“Although we anticipate this next phase of work will be disruptive, our contractors will make every effort to keep noise to a minimum."

She added: "We would like to thank people for their patience and ask that people continue to plan ahead to experience minimal disruption to their journey.”

**********************