Reports that traffic lights are out on major junction near IKEA in West Yorkshire
The police and council are looking into reports that traffic lights are out on one of the region's busiest junctions.
Friday, 28th January 2022, 11:30 am
Updated
Friday, 28th January 2022, 11:30 am
West Yorkshire Police Contact Management Centre says it has had reports that the traffic lights are out on junction of Leeds Road and Gelderd Road in Birstall which is the junction that links into the Birstall Retail park and IKEA.
It added that Leeds City Council was also being informed.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you'll see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.