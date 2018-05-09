Rail strike: How are the services affected in your area of Yorkshire today?

RMT members are picketing railway stations on the Arriva Rail North (Northern) and Greater Anglia networks in a dispute over the role of guards on trains.
Rail strike: Yorkshire commuters facing another day of frustration and misery on the trains
Greater Anglia said it was aiming to run a normal service despite the action, but Northern was expecting to run 65% of the weekday timetable, mainly between 7am and 7pm.
The company warns that trains and replacement buses will be extremely busy, and advises passengers to allow extra time for journeys, plan carefully and consider whether travel is necessary.
The following are the only routes running, with revised timetables, and bus replacement services where indicated. See here for more details.
Yorkshire services
Bishop - Saltburn
Blackburn - Todmorden & Hebden Bridge (buses)
Calder Valley
Leeds - Bradford
Leeds - Casteford - Knottingley
Leeds - Doncaster
Leeds - Harrogate - York
Leeds - Huddersfield
Leeds - Selby & York
Leeds - Sheffield
Leeds & Bradford - Ilkley
Leeds & Bradford - Skipton
Manchester Victoria - Huddersfield (buses & trains)
Middlesbrough - Whitby
Sheffield - Barnsley - Huddersfield
Sheffield - Hull
Sheffield - Lincoln
Skipton - Carlisle & Lancaster
Wolds Coast
York - Hull
Other services:
Blackpool North - Preston (buses)
Blackpool South - Colne (buses & trains)
Cumbrian Coast
Durham Coast
Lancaster - Morecambe (buses)
Liverpool - Norwich
Liverpool - Wigan
Manchester - Bolton - Blackburn
Manchester OXR - Warrington
Manchester Piccadilly - Alderley Edge
Manchester Piccadilly - Hadfield
Manchester Piccadilly - Hazel Grove - Buxton
Manchester Piccadilly - Macclesfield
Manchester Piccadilly - Rose Hill & New Mills
Manchester Victoria - Clitheroe
Manchester Victoria - Liverpool (buses & trains)
Manchester Victoria - Wigan
Newcastle - Morpeth
Oxenholme - Windermere
Preston - Manchester Airport
Preston - Ormskirk buses
Stockport - Chester
Tyne Valley