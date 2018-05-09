Rail strike: How are the services affected in your area of Yorkshire today?

RMT members are picketing railway stations on the Arriva Rail North (Northern) and Greater Anglia networks in a dispute over the role of guards on trains.

Rail strike: Yorkshire commuters facing another day of frustration and misery on the trains

Greater Anglia said it was aiming to run a normal service despite the action, but Northern was expecting to run 65% of the weekday timetable, mainly between 7am and 7pm.

How are your train services affected by the strike action today?

The company warns that trains and replacement buses will be extremely busy, and advises passengers to allow extra time for journeys, plan carefully and consider whether travel is necessary.

The following are the only routes running, with revised timetables, and bus replacement services where indicated. See here for more details.

Yorkshire services

Bishop - Saltburn

Blackburn - Todmorden & Hebden Bridge (buses)

Calder Valley

Leeds - Bradford

Leeds - Casteford - Knottingley

Leeds - Doncaster

Leeds - Harrogate - York

Leeds - Huddersfield

Leeds - Selby & York

Leeds - Sheffield

Leeds & Bradford - Ilkley

Leeds & Bradford - Skipton

Manchester Victoria - Huddersfield (buses & trains)

Middlesbrough - Whitby

Sheffield - Barnsley - Huddersfield

Sheffield - Hull

Sheffield - Lincoln

Skipton - Carlisle & Lancaster

Wolds Coast

York - Hull

Other services:

Blackpool North - Preston (buses)

Blackpool South - Colne (buses & trains)

Cumbrian Coast

Durham Coast

Lancaster - Morecambe (buses)

Liverpool - Norwich

Liverpool - Wigan

Manchester - Bolton - Blackburn

Manchester OXR - Warrington

Manchester Piccadilly - Alderley Edge

Manchester Piccadilly - Hadfield

Manchester Piccadilly - Hazel Grove - Buxton

Manchester Piccadilly - Macclesfield

Manchester Piccadilly - Rose Hill & New Mills

Manchester Victoria - Clitheroe

Manchester Victoria - Liverpool (buses & trains)

Manchester Victoria - Wigan

Newcastle - Morpeth

Oxenholme - Windermere

Preston - Manchester Airport

Preston - Ormskirk buses

Stockport - Chester

Tyne Valley