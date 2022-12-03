Pontefract Lane incident: Cyclist suffers serious head injuries after crash closes busy Leeds road
A cyclist has suffered serious head injuries after a crash on Pontefract Lane.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to Park Parade, Leeds, earlier today (3/11), following reports of concern for safety for cyclist who had been injured after a fall.
“The cyclist, and adult male, was taken to hospital to be treated for serious head injuries that are not thought to be life threatening. The report was received at 10:11am today.”
Pontefract Lane has now fully reopened following the incident.