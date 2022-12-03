News you can trust since 1890
Pontefract Lane incident: Cyclist suffers serious head injuries after crash closes busy Leeds road

A cyclist has suffered serious head injuries after a crash on Pontefract Lane.

By Alex Grant
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Dec 2022, 2:42pm

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to Park Parade, Leeds, earlier today (3/11), following reports of concern for safety for cyclist who had been injured after a fall.

“The cyclist, and adult male, was taken to hospital to be treated for serious head injuries that are not thought to be life threatening. The report was received at 10:11am today.”

Pontefract Lane has now fully reopened following the incident.

Pontefract Lane has now fully reopened following the incident. Picture: Google
