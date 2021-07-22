Police name man who died after road traffic collision between Ilkley and Menston
Police have released more details about a man who died following a road traffic collision between Ilkley and Menston
Emergency services were called after a black MG ZS was in collision with a black BMW and Orange VW Transporter on Moor Road at Burley-in-Wharfedale around 4.40pm on Tuesday. (July 20)
The driver of the MG, 25-year-old Kyle Goater from Keighley, sadly died at the scene a short time later.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or who was in the area at this time and has any dashcam footage or further information, is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101, quoting log number 1349 of 20 July.
