Police in Leeds seize Lamborghini for not being properly taxed

The supercar was spotted by West Yorkshire Police's roads policing unit in New York Road.

The force tweeted yesterday that the owner should make sure they pay their "road tax".

Technically, road tax was abolished in 1937 and replaced by Vehicle Excise Duty.

It is in fact a tax on vehicles, but it might be classified as a pollution tax, since it's now based on the size of engine and emissions.

Ultra-low emissions vehicles are exempted.

Drivers can be fined between £80 - £1,000 for not paying the tax.

Police seized the Lamborghini in New York Road in Leeds.

The force's tweet read: "If you are fortunate to own a Lamborghini, please make sure you pay your road tax."