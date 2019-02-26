Police, fire and ambulance service attend Sheepscar crash

Have your say

The occupants of a car which crashed at the Sheepscar Interchange this morning were taken to hospital.

West Yorkshire Police were called to the junction of Clay Pit Lane and Meanwood Road at 8.39am.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended.

No serious injuries were reported but the occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Traffic was queuing up Scott Hall Road and Chapeltown Road during the morning rush hour.

The incident had been cleared by mid-morning.