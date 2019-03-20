Police crackdown on pavement parking on this Leeds street

Police have blitzed a street in Moor Allerton after complaints about pavement parking.

West Yorkshire Police’s Leeds North East team received complaints about pedestrians having to walk into the road in Tynwald Road.

An example of pavement parking in Moor Allerton.

Six vehicles in the street were issued with warning letters about obstructing the pavement.

The Leeds North East team said on Facebook that the issue would continue be monitored in future.

What the law says about parking on pavements according to the RAC

Parking on the pavement is not illegal outside of London. You can, however, still get a fine for doing so in some instances, which makes the law quite a grey area.

Since 1974, Highway Code rule 244 has stated that drivers "MUST NOT park partially or wholly on the pavement in London and should not do so elsewhere unless signs permit it."

The key things to note here are the words must not and should not.

Outside of the capital or “elsewhere”, the Highway Code states drivers should not park on the pavement, meaning it is advisory and not, therefore, backed up by any legislation.

Rule 242 is where it gets a little less clear, stating: "You MUST NOT leave your vehicle or trailer in a dangerous position or where it causes any unnecessary obstruction of the road."

This is a must not, again, meaning if your car is reported or seen by a police officer and judged to be either in a dangerous position or causing an unnecessary obstruction of the road, you could receive a Fixed Penalty Notice.