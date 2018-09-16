Police close M62 in Leeds between Gildersome and Tingley amid concern for woman's safety

A section of the M62 in Leeds was closed to traffic this afternoon while police responded to an incident.

West Yorkshire Police said it had received calls for concern about the safety of a woman who was spotted on a motorway bridge.

A force spokesman said the motorway was being shut in both directions between Gildersome (junction 27) and Tingley (junction 28).

Highways England had also warned drivers that officers had stopped traffic on the eastbound carriageway and a full closure might be required.

In an update issued just after 3.30pm, the agency said police had resolved the incident and would be releasing traffic.

Police said the woman had been brought to safety and detained for a mental health assessment.