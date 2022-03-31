A driver was treated for injuries at the scene after his car and a heavy goods vehicle collided at about 5.30am on Wednesday, March 16 on the A63 Selby Road close to the Great North Road junction in the South Milford area.

The Polo driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A63 near Great North Road. (Pic: Google maps)

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the movements of either vehicle prior to it is asked to contact PC 1162 Newton at the Roads Policing Unit on 101 or via the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The log reference is 195 of 16 March.