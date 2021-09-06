Police appeal after serious crash in Birkenshaw over weekend

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious crash in Birkenshaw.

The incident happened on the A651 Bradford Road at the junctions of Oswald Street and Croft Street shortly before 10am on Saturday (September 4) and involved a blue BMW 340 and a white Citroen DS4.

The driver of the BMW, a male in his 40s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital as a result of the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either of the involved vehicles being driven prior to the incident, particularly those with CCTV or dash-cam footage, are asked to contact PC 6254 Varley of the West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit, by calling 101 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat, referencing collision 13210448563.

