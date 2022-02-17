The child was hit by the car during an incident on Friday morning last week (February 11).

Now, almost 500 residents have signed a petition set up by a student for a new crossing outside the school.

The organiser of the petition - available to view here - said it was "definitely time for a crossing to be put on Kent Road".

The blurb reads: "I am a Crawshaw Academy six form student so have attended the school since 2015.

"As I have heard, people have tried to get a crossing at the bottom gates but it has never been able to happen.

"I think now is definitely the time a crossing needs to be put on Kent Road at the bottom gates to make it safe for students to cross the road as tragic accidents like this shouldn't happen.

"Please sign the petition and share it to as many people as possible to make a change fast."

Pudsey councillor Simon Seary said he was "very concerned" to hear of the accident.

He added that traffic speed and volume is "of concern" to local residents in the area.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, coun Seary said: "We were very concerned to hear of this accident, the police will complete a full investigation into the incident and once that is completed, The Highways Department will then investigate what can be done to improve road safety on Kent Road.

"We know traffic speed and volume is of concern to local residents, and we will work with the local authority and the Police to do whatever we can to improve the situation."

Many people who signed the petition gave their own messages of support.

One said: "This is near to where I live and its only matter of time before someone gets really hurt."

Another added: "A child was knocked down last Friday, cars speed along that road, a crossing is desperately needed."