Partial M62 Eastbound closure at Leeds as emergency repair works to carriageway underway

The M62 Eastbound at Leeds is facing delays and a partial closure following emergency repair works.

By Alex Grant
Monday, 26th September 2022, 11:36 am
National Highways confirmed on social media that Lane One of the three lane carriageway was now closed.

The closure comes at Junction 27 at Leeds as emergency works to repair a carriageway defect are underway.

@HighwaysYORKS tweeted: “Traffic is flowing well past the scene at this time. Please allow some additional journey time if in the area.”

National Highways have not confirmed how long the stretch is expected to remain shut for.

