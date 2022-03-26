Parachute Regiment parade Leeds: Every bus diversion as 4PARA celebrates freedom of the city

The display through Leeds will exercise their right to the freedom of the city.

The event will bring together 4PARA, past, present and future as they take part in a freedom parade on Millennium Square.

The battalion will be joined by cadets and veterans of 4PARA and will also be accompanied by the British Army Band Catterick as they march through the city centre.

The troops will march onto Millennium Square at 11.30am and will receive a civic welcome from the Lord Mayor, Coun Asghar Khan.

Following this there will be an inspection of the parade by the Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Mr Ed Anderson CBE DL, the Lord Mayor and the Leeds Children’s Mayor Zulayka Hussain.

4PARA will then exercise their freedom of the city by marching through the city, parading along The Headrow and passing through Briggate and along Cookridge Street before returning to the Millennium Square.

Once there the Lord Mayor and Lord-Lieutenant will take the salute at approximately 12.30pm.

Lieutenant Colonel Rick Lewin, Commanding Officer 4 PARA, said: “The battalion has a long history and deep-rooted ties with the City of Leeds and its community, therefore it is a great honour that I will be able to present the 4th Battalion, The Parachute Regiment on parade this Saturday to exercise the freedom of the city.”

Now, First Bus has revealed all the diversions between 11.30am and 1pm on Saturday due to the parade.

The full list of bus diversions are as follows:

1

Towards Headingley

A normal route to Infirmary Street, City Square E then via East Parade Calverley Street Portland Way Woodhouse Lane to resume a normal route.

Towards Beeston

A normal route to Woodhouse Lane then via Merrion Street, New Briggate, Vicar Lane, using stop Victoria O on Vicar Lane, New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane using stop Trinity O, Mill Hill Neville Street to resume a normal route at Station E.

5

Towards Leeds

A normal route to Leeds and terminating at King Street, Wellington J not serving LGI.

Towards Holton Moor.

Starting from Park Row Stop City Square I to resume a normal route.

6 8 27 28 29 85 X84

Towards Leeds

A normal route to Woodhouse Lane then via Merrion Street, New Briggate, Vicar Lane, St Peter’s Street to Leeds Bus Station.

Towards Headingley

Starting from Leeds Bus Station then via Regent Street, Skinner Lane, North Street, Clay Pit Lane Woodhouse Lane to resume a normal route.

33 34

Towards Guiseley

From Leeds Bus Station via Eastgate, Vicar Lane, New Market Street, Duncan Lane, Boar Lane using stop Trinity O, Mill Hill, Bishopgate Street to City Square to resume a normal route.

Towards Leeds

A normal route to King Street then via Infirmary Street, City Square, Boar Lane using stop Trinity Q, Duncan Street, New Market Street, Kirkgate, York Street to Leeds Bus Station.

42

Towards old Farnley

A normal route to Vicar Lane then via Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Bishopgate Street, city Square to resume a normal route.

Towards Oakwood

A normal route to King Street then via Infirmary Street, City Square, Boar Lane, Duncan Street, New Market Street, Vicar Lane to resume a normal route at Eastgate.

49 50 50A

Towards Burley Road

A normal route to Eastgate then via Vicar Lane, Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Bishopgate Street, Quebec Street East Parade to resume a normal route at Westgate, Civic O.

Towards Seacroft

A normal route to Park Lane then via Westgate slip road, Wellington Street, King Street, Infirmary Street, City Square, Boar Lane, Duncan Street, New Market Street to resume a normal route at Kirkgate.

51 52

Towards Moor Allerton

A normal route to new Market Street then via Vicar Lane, North Street, Meanwood Road and Cambridge Road to resume a normal route.

Towards Morley

A normal route.

55 75 65

Towards Leeds

A normal route to Leeds and terminating at King Street, Wellington J.

Towards Holbeck

Starting from Park Row Stop City Square G to resume a normal route.

56

Towards Moor Grange

A normal route to Eastgate then via Vicar Lane, Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Bishopgate Street, Quebec Street East Parade, Calverley Street, Portland Way, Woodhouse Lane to resume a normal route.

Towards Whinmoor

A normal route to Woodhouse Lane then via Merrion street, New Briggate to resume a normal route at Vicar Lane.

163 166

Towards Leeds

A normal route to York Street, stop Cultural G (opposite Leeds Bus Station)

Towards Castleford

Starting from York Street, Cultural A to resume normal route.

167 168

Towards Leeds

A normal route to York Street, stop Cultural G (opposite Leeds Bus Station).

Towards Castleford

Starting from York Street, Cultural C to resume normal route.

X11

Towards Bradford

Starting from Wellington Street, Wellington A to resume normal route.