A series of overnight closures are planned over a stretch of the M1 near Leeds this week that could cause disruption for drivers.

Drivers travelling overnight on the M1 in West Yorkshire this week are advised to allow more time for their journeys as overnight inspection and survey work is taking place.

To protect both drivers and the workforce carrying out the work, a series of full closures are due on the M1 northbound between junctions 46 (Austhorpe) and 47 (Parlington), on weeknights from today (October 2).

These closures will be in place from 8pm until 6am the following morning, Monday to Friday, until October 13.

The M1 northbound will be closed between junction 46 (pictured) and 47 between 8pm and 6am this week. Photo: Google

The northbound carriageway will be closed between these junctions for ground surveys and utility and drainage inspections. There will be a clearly signed diversion in place via the new A6120 north and A64 east, taking traffic to J44 of the A1(M) (Bramham).

The outside lane will also be closed on the southbound carriageway in this area, along with the junction 46 northbound entry slip.

Then, from October 16 until 27, the weeknight closures will switch to the southbound carriageway.

The M1 will then be closed southbound between junctions 47 and 46, every night from Monday to Friday, 8pm until 6am.

Traffic will be diverted via the A64 and A6120 to rejoin the M1 at junction 46.