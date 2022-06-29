The roundabout junction with Rothwell Road was partially closed overnight outside Oulton Hall.
Video footage taken by YEP photographer Simon Hulme shows significant damage to the roundabout.
A tree has been uprooted and tape is still at the scene.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police were called at 10.08pm last night (Tuesday, 29 June) to reports of a single vehicle collision, involving a tanker, on the roundabout near Oulton Hall.
"The two occupants of the vehicle have both been taken to hospital for treatment.
"Their injuries are not described as life threatening."
The road reopened in the early hours, police said.