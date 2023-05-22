It happened at about 3.40pm yesterday (Sunday) when a white Yamaha MT motorbike travelling on Otley Old Road towards Harrogate Road was in collision with a blue Audi A1 Sport, close to Carlton Lane.

The male rider was taken to hospital where he was found to have serious arm injuries. His condition is said to be critical. The Audi driver attended hospital and was later discharged.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have footage that will assist is asked to contact Roads Policing on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The log reference is 1215 of 21 May.