Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death
Niall Horan announced new tour - how to get tickets and dates
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office

Otley Old Road crash: Motorcyclist fighting for life in hospital after collision with car in north Leeds

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious injury road traffic collision in Leeds.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 22nd May 2023, 16:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 16:27 BST

It happened at about 3.40pm yesterday (Sunday) when a white Yamaha MT motorbike travelling on Otley Old Road towards Harrogate Road was in collision with a blue Audi A1 Sport, close to Carlton Lane.

The male rider was taken to hospital where he was found to have serious arm injuries. His condition is said to be critical. The Audi driver attended hospital and was later discharged.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have footage that will assist is asked to contact Roads Policing on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The log reference is 1215 of 21 May.

The motorbike was travelling on Otley Old Road towards Harrogate Road. Picture: GoogleThe motorbike was travelling on Otley Old Road towards Harrogate Road. Picture: Google
The motorbike was travelling on Otley Old Road towards Harrogate Road. Picture: Google
Related topics:MotorcyclistHarrogate RoadWest Yorkshire Police