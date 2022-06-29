Otley Cycle Races 2022: Crossgate and Kirkgate to be closed tonight as the best of British cycling return to Leeds

The Crossgate and Kirkgate are to be among a host of road closures in Leeds tomorrow night as Otley prepares to host the best of British cycling.

By Alex Grant
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 4:45 am

The best of Britain’s racing cyclists are returning to Leeds tonight (June 29) for the Otley Town Centre cycle races.

The Otley Town Centre Races is seen as one of the most prestigious races in the British racing calendar, with past winners including Mark Cavendish, Jeremy Hunt, Adam Blythe, Jonny Clay and Chris Walker.

The best of Britain’s racing cyclists are returning to Leeds tonight (June 29) for the Otley Town Centre cycle races. Picture: Tony Johnson.

The event has taken place in June for over 30 years and a host of traffic restrictions and road closures will be in place to protect participants and spectators.

10 streets will face and partial and full closures from 5.15pm to 11pm this evening.

Five Leeds bus services will also face diversions.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Race route closure

Bondgate – The whole.

Burras Lane – The whole.

West Chevin Road – Between Burras Lane and Birdcage Walk.

Birdcage Walk – The whole.

East Chevin Road – Between Leeds Road and Silver Mill Hill.

Leeds Road – Between Gay Lane and the A660.

Gay Lane – The whole.

Cambridge Street – Between Gay Lane and Orchard Street.

Crossgate – Between Bondgate and Nelson Street.

Kirkgate – Between Bondgate and Market Place.

Bus diversions

33 34 will divert via Bradford Road, Beech Hill, Boroughgate and Crossgate.

962 will divert via Crossgate, Boroughgate and Westgate.

X84 will divert via Otley By-Pass, Bradford Road, Westgate, Boroughgate and Crossgate.

Otley Dash will divert via Crossgate, Boroughgate and Westgate.

