Otley crash: Police issue appeal as man dies after being taken ill at the scene of Leeds crash

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Leeds in which a man later died.
By Alex Grant
Published 30th Oct 2023, 11:25 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 11:26 GMT
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw a collision involving a white and yellow Ford Transit and a maroon Skoda Octavia, which occurred on the A660 Leeds Road between the A660 roundabout and Old Pool Bank in Pool in Wharfedale at about 3.10pm Friday, 27 October.

The collision resulted in minor damage to both vehicles which were travelling in the same direction, but the 62-year-old male driver of the Octavia was taken ill at the scene of the collision a short time afterwards and sadly later died in hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the movements of either vehicle prior to it is asked to contact PC 4535 Palmer at the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the 101 chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting reference 13230597673.

Anyone who has dashcam footage that will assist further enquiries into this matter is also asked to get in touch.

