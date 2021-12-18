Similar to previous years West Yorkshire Combined Authority will once again be funding bus services across the region this Boxing Day, Sunday December 26.

Working together with the county’s bus operators, customers will only have to pay £1 for a single journey, while accompanied children will be able to travel for free.

Buses will serve over 80 routes into town and city centres, retail locations and hospitals thanks to Combined Authority funding.

West Yorkshire Mayor, Tracy Brabin, said: “I’m delighted to have been able to work with local bus operators to introduce this new fare this year.

“I know that many families like to get out on Boxing Day, which is why we are providing services on all main bus routes at a special price of £1 per journey. Under 19s can travel free if accompanied by an adult and all bus passes and MCards can be used.

“But if you do take the bus, whether on Boxing Day or later, do please remember to wear a face covering while on board and to pay with a card or mobile phone if possible."

Destinations

Services will run up to every 30 minutes between 9am and 6pm with MCards, ENCTS concessionary passes and bus operator season tickets all valid, as well as the £1 single ticket

Destinations include Leeds, Leeds Bradford Airport, Pontefract and Pontefract General Hospital and the White Rose Centre.

The services running from 9am to 6pm on Boxing Day are:

First Leeds: 1, 2, 3/3A, 4/4F, 5, 6, 7, 8, 12, 13/13A, 16/16A, 19/19A, 33/34, 40, 42, 49, 50/50A, 51/52, 56, 72, X6, X56 and X98.

Arriva: 106 110, 126 ,140, 141, 148, 149, 163 166, 189, 200, 201, 202, 203, 229, 254, 268, 281, 444, 446 and 496.

Coastliner: Leeds Bradford Airport Flyer A1.

First Bradford: 607, 612, 617, 618, 620, 626, 636, 637, 640, 641 and 645.

First Halifax: 501, 508, 512, 521, 542, 548, 576 and 590.

First Huddersfield: 185, 302, 306, 310, 314, 324, 328, 363, 370 and 372.

Harrogate Bus Company: 36.

Keighley Bus Company: Aireline, the Shuttle, 66, K3, K7 and K9.

Team Pennine: D1 Denby Darts.