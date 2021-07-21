The spillage occurred on the A1 at Junction 53 Scotch Corner near Richmond.

Two lanes are closed on the northbound exit slip road due to an offal spill.

Highways England said it has worked throughout the night to try and clean it up but the road is not safe to travel on.

It added that its only option now is to resurface the area.

Road closures are set to be in place all day.

The agency said: "We have worked throughout the night to try and clean this up but the road remains slippery and not safe to travel on.

"Our only option now is to resurface the area which we are organising as soon as possible

The spillage happened at Scotch Corner Services. Photo: Google.

"If heading to Cumbria or the Lake District today, please plan ahead as lane closures are likely to be in place for most of today. "

The motorway agency then added that it did not know which vehicle had lost its load of offal.