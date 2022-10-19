When are the next train strikes?

More rail strikes over pay and conditions will take place on on Thursday 3, Saturday 5 and Monday 7 November.

This comes after months of train strikes which saw up to a fifth of services cancelled on striking days.

Why are more rail strikes taking place?

The RMT union has said that Network Rail has done a “U-turn” on its pay offer, and has "sought to impose job cuts, more unsocial hours and detrimental changes to rosters".

Network Rail says that this is untrue, and that they actually made an improved offer by extending the guarantee of no compulsory redundancies by a further year.

What services will be affected by the strikes?

LNER has announced that it will be participating in the strikes on Thursday 3, Saturday 5 and Monday 7 November.

A full list of services affected will be available on LNER’s website shortly, with more information to be added to their website closer to the time.

Avanti will also be on strike in November, however this will be on 6 November over rosters being imposed.

In a separate dispute, workers on the London Overground and London Underground will strike on 3 November.

Other services such as Northern, Cross Country and Transpennine Express are yet to announce if they will be participating in the strikes on Thursday 3, Saturday 5 and Monday 7 November.