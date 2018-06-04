Northern Rail cuts services: but how is it affecting commuters in Yorkshire?

Today marks the first day of Northern Rail's bid to reduce last minute cancellations after weeks of problems by removing services altogether.

A spokesman said: "This interim timetable will enable Northern to start to stabilise service levels over the next few weeks and, importantly, start to reduce the number of last-minute train cancellations.

Rail cuts. Have you been affected?

"In the short-term we will be running fewer services, but still more than we did before the May timetable change. We will then get back to a full timetable service by the end of July."

David Brown, Managing Director, Northern said: “We have been experiencing some significant disruption to train services, especially around north Manchester, Bolton, Liverpool, Blackpool and up to the Lake District. I’d like to apologise for this unacceptable situation and for the disruption and inconvenience many passengers have faced. We’re truly sorry for this and are working hard to fix this."

On a number of these routes there will be alternative rail services available, as well as other modes of transport.

Where available, rail replacement buses will also operate on affected routes with details provided locally.

