Northern confirms Leeds train service changes as rail operators prepare to bring in new timetables

The National Rail Timetable changes this month, with several services affected in Leeds.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 15th May 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read

The National Rail Timetable is changed twice a year, in May and December. The next timetable will begin on Sunday 21 May and operates until Saturday 9 December.

Northern services are included in the change, however most will run at the same level as they do in the current timetable with some slight retiming of some services. On a small number of Yorkshire routes there will be some key changes which are detailed below:

- Ilkley / Skipton – Bradford Forster Square Amendment to services into Bradford Forster Square from Ilkley and Skipton - continuing to provide two trains per hour during the peak and reducing to one train per hour during the off-peak.

The National Rail Timetable changes this month, with several services affected in Leeds
The National Rail Timetable changes this month, with several services affected in Leeds

- Sheffield – Worksop – Gainsborough Central (+ Brigg and Cleethorpes) Amendment to the Saturday only Brigg Line service between Sheffield and Cleethorpes to provide one return trip every weekday. This will also change the time of the weekday Sheffield to Gainsborough Central service, with no peak service. Alternative Sheffield to Gainsborough Lea Road services will remain unchanged.

- Huddersfield – Wakefield – Castleford A bus service will operate on this route. 3 peak services Monday-Friday.

Full listings for TransPennine Express services are available to download from the TransPennine Express website.

Full listings for London North Eastern Railway services are available to download from the London North Eastern Railway website.

Full listings for CrossCountry services are available to download from the CrossCountry website.

