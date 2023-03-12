North Street Leeds crash: First Bus services forced to divert following crash in Leeds city centre
A number of bus services are being forced to make diversions after a crash in Leeds.
First Bus reported the crash on North Street shortly after 4pm. The road was closed by the police in both directions.
The bus operator tweeted: “North St, Leeds closed due to a RTC. Services diverting via Eastgate, Regent Street, Sheepscar St South, normal route after the car wash. This is in both directions."
The full list of services being diverted is as follows: 2/3/3A/7/7A/7S/12/13/13A.