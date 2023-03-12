News you can trust since 1890
North Street Leeds crash: First Bus services forced to divert following crash in Leeds city centre

A number of bus services are being forced to make diversions after a crash in Leeds.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

First Bus reported the crash on North Street shortly after 4pm. The road was closed by the police in both directions.

The bus operator tweeted: “North St, Leeds closed due to a RTC. Services diverting via Eastgate, Regent Street, Sheepscar St South, normal route after the car wash. This is in both directions."

The full list of services being diverted is as follows: 2/3/3A/7/7A/7S/12/13/13A.

North Street, Leeds city centre, which was closed following a crash (Photo: Google)
