The traffic regulation order has been approved to "improve access and the safe passage of traffic in the area".

New double yellow lines will be added to some of the streets with 'no waiting zones', while time limited waiting zones will also be installed.

The restrictions are due to help "restoration of sight lines for vehicles exiting junctions and private accesses".

Vehicles will also be prevented from parking in ways "that cause obstructions, delays, or safety issues on the public highway" according to the order report.

However, officers said the proposals will displace a small number of vehicles throughout the nearby area as parking is removed, but say "this negative is mitigated by the safety benefits described above".

Highway officers said: "The Council’s annual Capital Programme includes an allocation of funds for Traffic Management Schemes which is used to fund small scale minor works in local communities to address road safety, parking, and traffic related issues.

"Through this order, restrictions were proposed at eleven different sites around the Pudsey Ward to assist in avoiding danger to persons and traffic using these roads and aid in facilitating the safe passage and access of traffic for businesses and residents.

"The objection that has been raised relates to the proposed restrictions on Clifton Road and the surrounding area, expressing concern about the displacement of parking caused by the restrictions."

Emergency Services and the bus operators have been consulted on the scheme, and no adverse comments were received in response to the consultation.

The report continued: "The scheme will assist in avoiding danger to persons and traffic using these roads and aid in facilitating the safe passage and access of traffic for businesses and residents, assist in the health and wellbeing of those in the area."

The restrictions have now been sealed and approved.

Pudsey councillor Simon Seary said the restrictions were "long overdue".

He added: "[This] was first raised over 3 years ago with highways, there is only a limited number of locations that they can include in each TRO, Traffic Regulation Order and we have already identified many more locations for the installation of parking restrictions to keep junctions clear for pedestrians and road users."

Subject to resolving the objection, it is anticipated the works will be completed early in the 2022/2023 financial year according to the report.

The following streets are set to be affected by the order:

Carlisle Road

Carlton Avenue

Carlton Rise

Cemetery Road

Clifton Drive

Clifton Road

Edward Close

Fartown

Greenside

Greentop

Henry Grove

Hough Side Road

New Street

Perseverance Street

Post Hill View

Radcliffe Lane

Regency Park

Richardshaw Lane

Round Hill Road

Smalewell Road

South Parade

Uppermoor

Waterloo Road

Wheatfield Court