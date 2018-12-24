New flights launched from Leeds Bradford Airport to Munich in Germany

Another new destination has been added to Leeds Bradford Airport - Munich in Germany.

Flybmi has today announced the launch of a daily service between Leeds Bradford Airport and Munich in Germany, commencing on the 8 April 2019, with one way fares now available to book online from £99.

Flights from Leeds Bradford Airport to Munich have been announced

The new route provides business and leisure travellers in the North of England with a convenient link to Bavaria’s capital city; a key business destination and a cultural hot spot, ideal for short breaks.

Munich is also home to the annual Oktoberfest where millions of people flock each year to enjoy over two weeks of celebrations and beer drinking. In 2019, the festival takes place from the September 21 until October 6.

The news comes after reports that Brexit could spell the end of Leeds' own German Christmas markets, which could mean a flight to Germany will be the only way to experience the Christkindelmarkt next Christmas.

Commenting on the launch, Flybmi’s Managing Director, Jochen Schnadt said: “As part of our on-going strategy to link key business hubs throughout Europe, it was a natural choice to connect the West Yorkshire region via the Leeds Bradford hub to Germany’s third largest city. We believe that this route will be popular with business and leisure travellers alike who will benefit from Flybmi’s fast and efficient service and in time, we hope to expand our operations to include additional services from Leeds Bradford.”

David Laws, Chief Executive at Leeds Bradford Airport said: “We are delighted to welcome Flybmi to Leeds Bradford Airport with this exciting announcement of our new Munich service. Munich is a leading European city and is a fantastic addition to our flight programme as we continue to explore and add further destinations available for Yorkshire’s travelling public from their local Airport.

“We know this is a route that has long been desired by the people of this region for some time. Munich is not only a great place to visit, but we also believe that due to the onward destinations available via the airport’s hub connectivity, this will help boost the region’s business and trade links, as well as support inbound tourism.

“We hope this is the start of a special relationship and this announcement is a clear indication of not only Flybmi’s support for this airport, but also shows they recognise the fantastic potential we all know exists in our great region.”

Sir Gary Verity, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire said: “A new daily flight from Munich will be a great boost for the region in terms of tourism and business making the region much more appealing to German holiday makers, business travellers and also students considering our many excellent universities.

We know how much German tourists rate Yorkshire and we are currently looking at ways to make it even easier for them to come and explore our county with our upcoming Cycle England holiday packages. Anything that makes us more accessible to this part of Europe is incredibly welcome.”

Sandy Needham, Chief Executive of West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce said: "Germany is Yorkshire's second largest export market with over £4.5bn of bilateral trade taking place in 2017. Munich is a major gateway into Germany and having convenient access via Leeds-Bradford Airport will aid future business growth. As we prepare for Brexit, improving connectivity into major global markets should be a priority and we congratulate all parties in establishing this link."