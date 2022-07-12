New bridge aims to connect two villages across Leeds outer ring road

The proposal, which would provide a link between Farsley and Calverley, is among a package of measures aimed at improving connectivity and safety around the community.

Other plans include the creation of a mixed-use path linking Rodley roundabout to Dawsons Corner, traffic light improvements to Rodley roundabout aimed at easing congestion; safety measures banning right turns out of Calverley Bridge and Calverley Lane North junctions and an accessible ramp linking A6120 outer ring road to Leeds-Liverpool canal towpath at Rodley.

The scheme will also propose a reduction in speed to 50mph starting from A6120 Horsforth roundabout and finishing at A647 Bramley Town End, which could be enforced by either fixed or average speed cameras.

Leeds City Council is now asking for people’s thoughts on the proposed improvements to the A6120 Outer Ring Road (ORR) which would also involve planting and landscaping improvements along the whole route.

Connecting Leeds, the council’s transport division, expect the proposals to lead to; increased walking and cycling levels within west Leeds, especially for short journeys and, as a result, fewer emissions from transport; improved safety for all road users; and reduced journey times for all vehicles using the Outer Ring Road, especially buses.

Funding for both phases have been approved by the Department for Transport. £20m of this will be funded by the Government’s Levelling Up Fund - a £4.8 billion pot that will support town centre and high street regeneration, local transport projects, and cultural and heritage assets across the UK - and £3.257m will be funded by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

The plans follow on from a consultation on Connecting West Leeds phase one, which was carried out in November and December 2021 on improvements to the Fink Hill junction, Horsforth roundabout and the creation of a cycle route from Horsforth roundabout to Rodley roundabout. Phase one works will start on site in Summer and Autumn 2022.

Coun Helen Hayden, Executive Member for Infrastructure and Climate, said: “Phase two of the Connecting West Leeds proposals will help to better link communities in the area while providing a more attractive and safer route for walking and cycling.

“The plans help us to achieve our transport strategy targets of increasing cycling by 400%, walking by 33% and reducing car usage by 30% to meet our pledge of becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

“The safety proposals seek to reduce the number of collisions along this route, helping to meet our Leeds Safer Roads Vision Zero 2040 strategy which aims to eliminate deaths and serious injuries on Leeds roads by 2040.

"It’s important that residents, businesses and whomever uses this route has their say on our proposals before we progress.”

Residents and businesses are being consulted on the proposals until Sunday, September 11, 2022, and can have their say online via the website: connectingwestleedstwo.commonplace.isA series of drop-in events are also beinhg held across the community:

Monday, July 18: St John's Church, Farsley, LS28 5DJ, 2pm-7pm.

Thursday, July 21: St Margaret's Church, Horsforth, LS18 5LA, 2pm-7pm.

Saturday, July 23: The Church in Rodley, Wesley Terrace, LS13 1JH, 11am-3pm.

Saturday, September 3 : The Barn, St Wilfrid's, Calverley, LS28 5NF, 11am-3pm.