Multi-vehicle crash on A1 near Leeds causes miles of congestion and long delays for drivers
There was miles of congestion on the A1 near Leeds this morning (Monday) following a multi-vehicle collision.
By Charles Gray
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
National Highways announced at 11.17am one lane on the A1 southbound had been closed between junction 40 for the A1(M) and junction 39 for Wentbridge due to the collision, which resulted in four miles of queues and delays of up to 25 minutes.
At 11.21am National Highways announced that the collision had been cleared and the road was fully reopen, with three and a half miles of congestion remaining.