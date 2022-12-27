News you can trust since 1890
Motorist captures the moment a brave swan took a daring walk on the M62 near Wakefield

This is the moment a brave swan took a daring walk - by strolling into oncoming traffic on a busy motorway.

The adventurous swan was caught on camera waddling along the left lane of the carriageway, causing cars around to slow down drastically and apply hazard lights.

A motorist spotted the animal whilst travelling on the M62 near Wakefield on Friday. He captioned the video: "Just a normal day on the M62. Swan anyone?"

The unfazed animal caused brief traffic delays to some of the thousands of people travelling ahead of the Christmas weekend.

The swan wanders out into the traffic on the M62 near Wakefield. Picture: SWNS