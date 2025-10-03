Moto plans HGV and eHGV parking expansion at Wetherby Services

Moto has submitted a planning application to North Yorkshire Council for a major expansion of parking facilities at its Wetherby Motorway Service Area.

The proposals (planning reference 25/02220/EIAMAJ) include new heavy goods vehicle (HGV) and electric HGV (eHGV) parking bays, charging infrastructure, a primary substation, a new access route from the existing service area, landscaping, and associated works.

The development site is located at Moto Wetherby Services, near Deighton Gates Roundabout on the A1(M), close to Kirk Deighton. The application is accompanied by a full environmental statement.

North Yorkshire Council has confirmed that members of the public can view the application, plans, and supporting documents on its website at www.northyorks.gov.uk/planning. Paper access is also available via Customer Services at the Civic Centre in Harrogate, which is open Monday to Thursday from 8:30am to 5:00pm and Friday from 8:30am to 4:30pm.

Copies of the environmental statement can also be obtained directly from Moto’s planning consultants, Rapleys LLP, in Manchester, while stocks last. A charge may apply.

Residents and other interested parties have 30 days from 25 September to submit their views on the application, either online via the council’s planning portal or by writing to Planning Services, North Yorkshire Council, PO Box 787, Harrogate HG1 9RW.

