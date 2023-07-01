Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Moor Allerton crash: Emergency services called out to Leeds ring road after two car crash

Police have released a statement on a two-car crash in Leeds.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 1st Jul 2023, 09:08 BST- 1 min read

West Yorkshire Police received multiple reports of an accident on the Outer Ring Road, Moor Allerton, at around 8.30pm on Friday night. The road was partially closed while emergency services attended the scene.

Police have confirmed that no serious injuries were reported, and the road reopened at about 10pm.

A police spokesperson said: “We received multiple reports of a two vehicle collision on the Outer Ring Road, Moor Allerton, from 8.29pm last night. No serious injuries were reported. The road was reopened around 10pm.”

Leeds Outer Ring Road, Moor Allerton, where the crash happened (Photo: Google)
Leeds Outer Ring Road, Moor Allerton, where the crash happened (Photo: Google)
